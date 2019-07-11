U15 Girls Football Team from Nagaland Leaves for Gothia Cup, Sports Minister Wishes Them Luck

New Delhi: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju Thursday gave a warm send-off to the Under-15 girls football team from Nagaland, which is set to participate in the Gothia Cup, the world's largest youth tournament in Sweden.

This year, 80 nations are participating in the international football tournament, and India is being represented by Nagaland. The team was accompanied by the Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio.

The footballers met the Sports Minister at his residence and were greeted with a motivational message from him.

Wishing them the best for the tournament, the Sports Minister said, "It is a matter of great pride for the nation that these young girls have qualified for the tournament. I met their coach and spoke to him about training methods and his expectation from the team, and I am confident that they will do well."

Best of luck and happy journey girls! Sent off U-15 girls' football team from Nagaland who'll be representing India at #GothiaCup⚽️ Sweden. The team qualified for the international event. Thanks Nagaland CM @Neiphiu_Rio ji for the support. pic.twitter.com/34Et0OfNyf — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 11, 2019

The Chief Minister of Nagaland added: "Football in Nagaland has always had tremendous potential and now we have the opportunity to widen the platform for excellence, at the international level. This participation is an achievement towards expressing gender equality through football.