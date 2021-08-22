UDI vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A match between Udinese and Juventus: After getting dethroned as the king of Italy last season, Juventus will hope for a fresh and fast start when they will kick off their Serie A campaign against Udinese on Sunday.

Juve have recalled their previous manager Massimiliano Allegri for 2021-22 following their below-par performance in the last season. In the 2020-21 season, Inter Milan ended Old Lady’s nine-year dominance in Serie A by clinching the title. Juve also had a below-par performance in the UEFA Champions League and won just one silver wave in form of Coppa Italia.

Juventus have failed in adding any big name to their squad in the summer transfer window. However, they have managed to retain their talismanic striker Cristiano Ronaldo for now. Juve have met Udinese on eight occasions in the past and have won seven of those encounters and have netted 24 goals against their tonight’s opposition.

The Turin giants have also been victorious in their nine out of last ten Serie A openers and they are overwhelming favourites to win this encounter as well.

Ahead of Udinese and Juventus’ first Serie A game of the season; here is everything you need to know:

UDI vs JUV Telecast

Viacom 18 Media has the broadcasting rights for the Udinese vs Juventus match in India.

UDI vs JUV Live Streaming

The match between Udinese and Juventus is available to be streamed live on Voot and JioTV in India.

UDI vs JUV Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, August 22 at the Stadio Friuli in Udine, Italy. The match between Udinese and Juventus will start at 10:00 pm (IST).

UDI vs JUV Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain- Cristiano Ronaldo

Vice-Captain- Paulo Dybala

UDI vs JUV Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: M Silvestri

Defenders: J Cuadrado, M de Ligt, L Bonnucci

Midfielders: R Pereyra, T Arslan, J Makengo, F Bernardeschi

Strikers: C Ronaldo, P Dybala, F Chiesa

Udinese vs Juventus probable XI:

Udinese Probable Starting Line-up: Marco Silvestri; Rodrigo Becao, Samir, Bram Nuytinck; Nahuel Molina, Roberto Pererya, Walace, Jean-Victor Makengo, Jens Stryger Larsen; Cristo González, Gerard Deulofeu

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado; Rodrigo Bentancur, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Bernadeschi; Federico Chiesa, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

