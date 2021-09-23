UDI vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between Udinese and Napoli: Napoli head to Dacia Arena to face Udinese in their fourth game of the Serie A 2021-22 season on Tuesday. Notably, tomorrow’s encounter will see two in-form sides who have enjoyed unbeaten starts to the season. Udinese have collected seven points in this campaign after two wins and a draw. While Napoli are two points better off than Udinese, having won all of their opening three fixtures.

Both sides also head into this match on the back of positive wins last time out. The home team edged Spezia to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match. Whereas, the high-flying visitors in their last league fixture came from behind to defeat Juventus 2-1. They will be confident ahead of this fixture.

The UDI vs NAP game is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 am IST.

Serie A 2021-22, UDI vs NAP Live Streaming and Telecast

The match between Udinese and Napoli will be broadcasted on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) in India. While live streaming is available on SonyLIV.

UDI vs NAP Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, September 21, at the Dacia Arena, in Udine, Italy. The game will start at 12:15 am (IST).

UDI vs NAP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nahuel Molina

Vice-Captain: Lorenzo Insigne

Goalkeeper: Marco Silvestri

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Marvin Zeegelaar, Kalidou Koulibaly, Kostas Manolas

Midfielders: Gerard Deulofeu, Lorenzo Insigne, Hirving Lozano, Roberto Pereyra

Strikers: Matteo Politano, Ignacio Pussetto

Udinese vs Napoli probable XIs

Udinese: Marco Silvestri, Nahuel Molina, Marvin Zeegelaar, Bram Nuytinck, Samir, Gerard Deulofeu, Roberto Pereyra, Jens Stryger Larsen, Tolgay Arslan, Ignacio Pussetto, Fernando Forestieri

Napoli: David Ospina, Kalidou Koulibaly, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Mario Rui, Kostas Manolas, Lorenzo Insigne, Hirving Lozano, Fabian Ruiz, Elif Elmas, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens

