Udinese and Torino Latest Serie A Teams to be Quarantined After Covid-19 Outbreaks

Udinese and Torino’s Serie A matches this week could be postponed after local health authorities banned squad members from playing following Covid-19 outbreaks. Udinese, who have seen nine players test positive for the virus, on Wednesday requested that Serie A postpones their games against Fiorentina on Thursday and Atalanta on Sunday. Local authorities have said the squad should quarantine until the end of the week.

Torino announced their “whole squad" had been placed in “home quarantine" for five days after six players tested positive.

They are scheduled to face Atalanta on Thursday and Fiorentina this weekend.

Bologna later Wednesday said that eight of their players had also tested positive and called for the postponement of Thursday’s game against Inter Milan and Sunday’s match with Cagliari.

Bottom club Salernitana had already asked Tuesday for their match against Venezia to be postponed after nine Covid cases.

Around 80 Serie A players currently have Covid, but the Italian league has ruled out delaying matches and the games on Thursday featuring Udinese, Torino and Salernitana all remain on the fixture list.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti will miss his team’s trip to fierce rivals Juventus after testing positive, as will player Kevin Malcuit.

The pair joined a list of Covid cases which also includes Victor Osimhen, Eljif Elmas, Hirving Lozano and Mario Rui, but Napoli were given the green light to travel to Turin.

Italian media reports have suggested that some players could play while wearing masks due to health regulations.

