Udinese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending champions Inter Milan will be aiming for three points against Udinese in Serie A in order to keep up the pressure on arch-rivals AC Milan. Udinese and Inter Milan are slated to face each other on Sunday at the Dacia Arena.

Inter Milan will come into the fixture after suffering a shocking 2-1 defeat against Bologna, in their last Serie A fixture.

On the other hand, Udinese will be aiming to keep their winning momentum against Inter Milan after registering an amazing 0-4 triumph against Fiorentina.

Udinese are currently at 12th spot on the Serie A points table with 43 points from 34 matches.

Ahead of the Serie A match between Udinese and Inter Milan; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A match between Udinese (UDI) and Inter Milan (INT) will be played?

The Serie A match between Udinese (UDI) and Inter Milan (INT) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match Udinese (UDI) vs Inter Milan (INT)be played?

The match between Udinese (UDI) and Inter Milan (INT) will be played at the Dacia Arena.

What time will the Serie A match Udinese (UDI) vs Inter Milan (INT) begin?

The match between Udinese (UDI) and Inter Milan (INT) will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Udinese (UDI) vs Inter Milan (INT) match?

Udinese (UDI) vs Inter Milan (INT)match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Udinese (UDI) vs Inter Milan (INT) match?

Udinese (UDI) vs Inter Milan (INT) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

Udinese (UDI) and Inter Milan (INT) Possible Starting XI:

Udinese Predicted Starting Line-up: Marco Silvestri, Rodrigo Becao, Pablo Mari, Bram Nuytinck, Nahuel Molina, Tolgay Arslan, Walace, Brandon Soppy, Iyenoma Udogie, Isaac Success, Gerard Deulofeu

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ionut Andrei Radu, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Danilo D’Ambrosio, Ivan Perisic, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

