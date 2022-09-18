Udinese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: How to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Coverage on TV And Online in India

A blockbuster Serie A showdown is on the cards on September 18. Udinese will host Inter Milan for an intriguing encounter on Sunday. Udinese are in imperious form and have lost just one game in their whole Serie A campaign. For the hosts, Beto has been very impressive. The Portuguese footballer was in great touch in Udinese’s win over Sassuolo. Andrea Sottil will hope that his team maintains their winning ways and collect maximum points in this crucial match.

Meanwhile, Simone Inzaghi’s side are the favourites on paper. But Inter Milan haven’t had an ideal start to their Serie A campaign. They are at the 6th position on the standings and would like to climb a few places. Prior to the start of the season, Inter seemed as clear title favourites with the addition of Romelu Lukaku. But they haven’t been convincing and would like to revive their campaign at the Dacia Arena Stadium. For the visitors, both Arturo Vidal and Robin Gosens will miss out due to injury.

Ahead of the match between Udinese and Inter Milan, here is all you need to know:

Udinese Predicted Starting Line-up: Silvestri; Becao, Ebosse, Perez; Pereyra, Lovric, Walace, Arslan, Udogie; Beto, Deulofeu

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Handonivic; de Vrij, Skriniar, Di Marco; Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Darmian; Dzeko, Martinez

