UEFA 2020: Ukraine Reache Compromise with UEFA on Football Jersey Slogan

Ukraine has reached an agreement with Europe’s governing soccer body UEFA which had banned the slogan “glory to the heroes" on the Ukrainian national team’s jerseys, the head of Ukraine’s football association said on Friday.

Andriy Pavelko said the agreement involved another slogan, “glory to Ukraine", being printed on the relevant area, although he did not make clear whether the original slogan would also still be visible.

“Negotiations with UEFA on a new design for the national team of Ukraine have ended. They were extremely difficult, several times literally they went into a dead end," Andriy Pavelko wrote on Facebook. “But we still managed to reach a victorious compromise with UEFA!"

