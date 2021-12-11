CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » UEFA Cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes Europa Conference League Tie
1-MIN READ

UEFA Cancels Covid-postponed Tottenham v Rennes Europa Conference League Tie

Tottenham Hotspur have been hit by coronavirus. (Reuters Photo)

Tottenham's Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday has also been postponed.

UEFA on Saturday announced the cancellation of Tottenham’s Covid-postponed Europa Conference League game against Rennes.

The two clubs were unable to find a suitable date to reschedule Thursday’s game and “as a consequence, the match can no longer be played", European football’s governing body explained.

UEFA’s disciplinary wing will determine a result for the scrapped game.

The ruling will please Group G winners Rennes.

The French side had flown to London and they  accused Spurs of making a “unilateral decision" in calling off the match on Wednesday.

Tottenham are level on points with third-placed Vitesse Arnhem, and required a win to seal second and go through to the play-offs.

But according to UEFA rules Antonio Conte’s side face being declared the 3-0 losers.

Conte revealed on the eve of the game in north London that eight of his players and five members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tottenham’s Premier League match at Brighton on Sunday has also been postponed.

first published:December 11, 2021, 16:48 IST