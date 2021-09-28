UEFA Champions League 2021-22 AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan (MIL) and Atletico Madrid (ATL) will both go in search of their first wins of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 during Wednesday’s Group B clash. The high octane match will be hosted at the at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in San Siro, Milan, Italy on September 29. The upcoming match between the Italian giants and the Spanish champions will be the club’s first Champions League home tie since 2014.

The home side lost 3-2 to old rivals Liverpool in the opening match week, however, the Rossoneri hit back with two quickfire strikes from Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz to head into half time with a 2-1 lead. But the mercurial Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson turned on the style in the second half to send Milan home empty-handed.

On the other hand, Atletico are not having the most ideal seasons, they first suffered a shockingdefeat against Deportivo Alaves over the weekend in the home league,followed by goalless stalemate at the Wanda Metropolitano in their opening game of the competition earlier this month.

Both sides have excellent players in their ranks and will want to grab maximum points in this match. The game between AC Milan and Atletico Madrid will commence at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic may have made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to make his return in this fixture. Additionally, teammates Rade Krunic, Alessandro Florenzi and Tiemoue Bakayoko remain injured and have been ruled out against Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, Atletico’s Thomas Lemar will be only absentee due to an injury, while defender Stefan Savic remains suspended for this fixture.

AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid probable starting XI:

Inter Milan: Mike Maignan, Alessio Romagnoli, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Andrea Conti, Samu Castillejo, Franck Kessie, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak, Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Stefan Savic, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco, Marcos Llorente, Rodrigo De Paul, Antoine Griezmann, Luis Suarez

What time will the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Wednesday, September 29 at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, in San Siro, Milan, Italy. The game will kick off at 12:30 AM IST.

What TV channel will show the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid match?

The AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid match will be broadcast in India on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six channels.

How can I live stream the AC Milan vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here