UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The Dutch powerhouse Ajax are set to play host to Germany’s Borussia Dortmund on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday. Ajax are heading into this game after outplaying Johnny Jansen’s Heerenveen 2-0 in their domestic league.

Borussia Dortmund also emerged victorious in their previous matchup as they defeated Bo Svensson’s Mainz 3-1 in Germany’s top-tier league. Both Borussia Dortmund and Ajax have won two games each in their four head to head encounters so far.

The UCL match between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund is slated to begin at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Ajax side will not be able to call upon the services of their Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg and Suriname defender Sean Klaiber as both of them have been sidelined with injuries. To make the matters worse, Ajax’s Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana will not be available for this fixture as well as he is serving his suspension.

Borussia Dortmund will come into this game with a lengthy absentee list. Dortmund’s Portugal international Raphael Guerreiro, their German striker Youssoufa Moukoko and Spanish right-back Mateu Morey have been sidelined from this game due to injuries. The availability of Ajax’s American footballer Giovanni Reyna, French centre-back Dan-Axel Zagadou, German midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud and left-back Marcel Schmelzer is also not confirmed for this game.

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Ajax Probable Starting Line-up: Remko Pasveer, Noussair Mazraoui, Lisandro Martinez, Jurrien Timber, Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch, Mohammed Kudus, Steven Berghuis, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic, Sebastien Haller

Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel, Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Nico Schulz, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel, Emre Can, Marco Reus, Erling Braut Haaland, Donyell Malen

What time will Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund will be played at 12:30 am on Wednesday, October 20, at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

What TV channel will show Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA match will be broadcast in India on Sony Ten 3 SD and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How can I live stream Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund match on the SonyLIV app.

