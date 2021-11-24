UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will hope to exploit their home comfort when they play host to Serie A giants AC Milan at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano in UEFA Champions League on Thursday. Atletico will head into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Jagoba Arrasate’s Osasuna in their last La Liga fixture. AC Milan, meanwhile, were beaten 3-4 by Vincenzo Italiano’s Fiorentina in their most recent domestic league match.

So far, AC Milan have failed to do wonders in the European competition as they have accumulated just one point from four games. Atletico also seem out of form in UCL as they have won just one out of their previous four games in the tournament.

The UCL match between Atletico Madrid and AC Milan is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone will miss the services of his Portuguese forward Joao Felix and English right-back Kieran Trippier for this game. Atletico’s French striker Antoine Griezmann and Brazilian centre-back Felipe will also not feature in this game as both of them have been suspended.

The Serie A side is also struggling with several injuries in their ranks. AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli will not be able to call upon the services of his Croatian forward Ante Rebic, French goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Italian midfielder Davide Calabria in this game. There are also doubt about the availability of Spanish winger Samu Castillejo and England centre-back Fikayo Tomori.

Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Possible Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak, Stefan Savic, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Sime Vrsaljko, Koke, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Lemar, Matheus Cunha, Luis Suarez

AC Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Alessandro Florenzi, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez, Franck Kessie, Ismael Bennacer, Alexis Saelemaekers, Rade Krunic, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

What time will Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan will be played on Thursday, November 25 at Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

What TV channel will show Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan match?

The Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA match will be televised in India on Sony Six SD and Sony Six HD.

How can I live stream Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Atletico Madrid vs AC Milan match on the SonyLIV app.

