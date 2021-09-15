UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Club football’s biggest contest is back this week as the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 season gets underway with its first matchday of the group stages on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid’s quest for Champions League glory begins on Thursday on home soil, when they host fellow Group B team FC Porto at the Wanda Metropolitano on September 16.

So far, Diego Simeone’s men started their La Liga campaign with three wins and one draw. They enter the game having claimed a 2-1 win over Espanyol in the home league on Sunday.

On the other hand, Porto is currently placed third in the Portuguese league after three wins and two draws. They head into the UCL 2021-22 fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw with Primeira Liga champions Sporting Lisbon on Sunday.

Both the reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and capable challengers FC Porto will hope for a positive start to their European campaign as they have been placed in Group B or the ‘group of death’ which also has Premier League giants Liverpool and Serie A behemoths AC Milan.

The match between Atletico Madrid and FC Porto is scheduled to kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto: Team News, Injury Update

Atletico Madrid have no injury concerns to deal with for the opening day. However, Stefan Savic will miss the encounter as he is serving suspension after seeing red against Chelsea. Meanwhile, Jose Gimenez will be recalled to bolster the defence.

FC Porto will miss the services of Agustin Marchesin, the goalkeeper remains out of contention after undergoing surgery on a knee injury. However, Sergio Conceicao has enough talent amongst the pool of players and he will look to get the best out of his team in this fixture.

Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto probable XI:

Atletico Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Jan Oblak (GK); Jose Gimenez, Felipe, Mario Hermoso; Kieran Trippier, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Thomas Lemar, Yannick Carrasco; Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann

FC Porto Probable Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa (GK); Joao Mario, Chancel Mbemba Mangulu, Pepe, Ivan Marcano; Otavio Edmilson, Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira, Luis Diaz; Jesús Manuel Corona, Mehdi Taremi

What time will the Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto will be played on Thursday, September 16 at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano, in Madrid, Spain.

What TV channel will show the Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto match?

The Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six channels.

How can I live stream the Atletico Madrid vs FC Porto fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app.

