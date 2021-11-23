UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Barcelona vs Benfica LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will host Benfica at the Camp Nou on matchday five of the Champions League. Barcelona lost their opening encounters this season, which included a 3-0 defeat to the Portuguese outfit in the reverse. However, they did recover and bagged all the six points on offer against Dynamo Kiev. This is also Barcelona’s first Champions League encounter under new boss Xavi.

Benfica beat Barcelona 3-0 in the first round and they would hope they continue their dominance when they travel to Camp Nou.

The game between Barcelona vs Benfica will commence at 01:30 AM (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Barcelona vs Benfica: Team News, Injury Update

For Barcelona, Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Ousmane Dembele and Ansu Fati are out inured and Sergio Aguero is still recovering from a heart problem. Not only these people, Nico Gonzalez, Oscar Mingueza and Sergio Busquets have also picked up injuries in their last game against Espanyol.

Benfica, on the other hand, will be without Lucas Verissimo who is out with a knee problem. Joao Mario has returned to training but he might not be featured in this match.

Barcelona vs Benfica probable XI:

Barcelona: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Oscar Mingueza, Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba; Gavi, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Sergino Dest, Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho

Benfica: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Nicolas Otamendi, Morato, Jan Vertonghen; Gilberto, Pizzi, Julian Weigl, Alex Grimaldo; Rafa Silva, Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez

What time will the Barcelona vs Benfica match kick-off?

The match between Barcelona vs Benfica will be played on Wednesday, November 24, at Camp Nou. The game will kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

What TV channel will show the Barcelona vs Benfica match?

The Barcelona vs Benfica match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How can I live stream the Barcelona vs Benfica fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.