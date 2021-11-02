UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Benfica LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich would like to seal their spot in the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League by winning their next in the league stage against Benfica. Bayern Munich are coming off a big 5-2 victory against Union Berlin in their previous league game. The team are currently at the top of the points table in their group and will play the 2nd position team in Group E Benfica on Wednesday.

The match between Bayern Munich and Benfica will kick off at 1:30 am (IST) on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Benfica: Team News, Injury Update

Lucas Hernandez is reported to miss this game for Bayern Munich due to his heel injury. Leon Goretzka is also doubtful about the game due to his bruised knee.

Andre Almeida, Gil Dias, Valentino Lazaro, Haris Seferovic, Rodrigo Pinho will miss the game for Benfica due to their respective injuries. There are no other doubtful players.

Bayern Munich vs Benfica probable XI:

Bayern Munich Probable Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Marcel Sabitzer; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Benfica Probable Starting Line-up: Odisseas Vlachodimos (GK), Jan Vertonghen, Nicolas Otamendi, Lucas Verissimo, Alejandro Grimaldo, Julian Weigl, Pizzi, Joao Mario, Roman Yaremchuk, Darwin Nunez, Rafa Silva

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Benfica kick-off?

The match between Bayern Munich and Benfica is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 3, at 1:30 am (IST) at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Benfica match?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Bayern Munich and Benfica will be broadcast on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Benfica fixture?

The match between Bayern Munich and Benfica can be live-streamed on Sony Liv and Jio TV App.

