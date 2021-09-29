UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bayern Munich will lock horns with Dynamo Kyiv on Thursday, September 30, as UEFA Champions League returns with another set of games this week. The match between Bayern and Dynamo Kyiv will be played at the Allianz Arena.

The Ukrainian team Dynamo Kyiv are unbeaten in their domestic league. However, they will have to be at their absolute best to defeat or play out a draw against Bayern Munich. They started their European campaign with a goalless draw against Benfica.

On the other hand, the German powerhouse looks unstoppable at the moment. In their previous UCL match, they outclassed La Liga giants Barcelona and will be confident of collecting all the points on display from this fixture.

The game between Bayern Munich and Dynamo Kyiv will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv: Team News, Injury Update

Bayern Munich will miss the services of Kingsley Coman and Sven Ulreich as the duo is still notfit. Corentin Tolisso has also picked up a knock and is doubtful to start against Dynamo Kyiv.

Dynamo Kyiv have a lengthy injury list, including the likes of Vladyslav Kulach, Artem Besedin, Denys Popova and Ibrahim Kargbo. Eric Ramirez could also miss this game as he recently contracted coronavirus and was in self-isolation.

Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv probable XI:

Bayern Munich Probable Starting Line-up: Manuel Neuer; Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry; Robert Lewandowski

Dynamo Kyiv Probable Starting Line-up: Denys Boyko; Vitalii Mykolenko, Oleksandr Syrota, Illia Zabarnyi, Tomasz Kedziora; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Viktor Tsyganko, Carlos de Pena; Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Ilia Shkurin

What time will Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv will be played on Thursday, September 30 at the Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

What TV channel will show Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv match?

The Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv UEFA match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Ten 3 SD and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How can I live stream Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Bayern Munich vs Dynamo Kyiv match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here