UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich will be aiming to confirm their spot in the next round of the UEFA Champions League when they play host to Red Bull Salzburg in their home leg match of the last 16 tie on Wednesday.

The second leg between Bayern and Salzburg is evenly poised as the reverse leg ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Chukwubuike Adamu broke the deadlock for Salzburg netting the first goal of the match while Kingsley Coman score the equaliser for Munich.

The UEFA Champions League match between Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg is slated to begin at 1:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg: Team News, Injury Update

Bayern Munich will miss the services of their number one goalkeeper Manuel Neuer as he has been ruled out through injury. The trio of Corentin Tolisso, Alphonso Davies and Leon Goretzka has been sidelined with injuries.

The touring side also has several injury concerns in their squad. As many as eight players – Benjamin Sesko, Jerome Onguene, Noah Okafor, Albert Vallci, Sekou Koita, Ousmane Diakite, Bryan Okoh and Oumar Solet — have been ruled out from the Austrian team due to injury.

As of now, there are no suspensions in either squad.

Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg probable XI:

Bayern Munich Possible Starting XI: Sven Ulreich; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Lucas Hernandez; Serge Gnabry, Joshua Kimmich, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

RB Salzburg Possible Starting XI: Philip Kohn; Rasmus Kristensen, Kamil Piątkowski, Maximilian Wober, Andraes Ulmer; Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Brenden Aaronson, Nicolas Seiwald; Chukwubuike Adamu, Karim Adeyemi

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg will be played on Wednesday, March 9, at the Allianz Arena.

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg.

The fans can also catch the live action from Bayern Munich vs RB Salzburg match on the SonyLIV app.

