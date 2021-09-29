UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Benfica vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

An improved Barcelona will be up against Benfica on Thursday, September 30, in a UEFA Champions League match at Estádio da Luz, Lisbon. The Portuguese team started the tournament with a 0-0 stalemate against Dynamo Kyiv. However, they will have to up their ante if they wish to take any points from this fixture.

On the other hand, Barcelona were completely outplayed 0-3 by Bayern Munich in their first UCL game and they cannot afford a similar result against Benfica. The Catalan giants are coming into this game after a 3-0 win over Levante in their domestic league.

The match between Benfica and Barcelona will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Benfica vs Barcelona: Team News, Injury Update

Two Benfica players – Haris Seferovic and Mile Svilar – will miss the encounter due to injuries. It is also unlikely that Diogo Goncalves will feature in this fixture as he is still carrying a knock.

A number of Barca stars including Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Martin Braithwaite, Sergio Aguero, and Jordi Alba have been sidelined this week due to their respective injuries. The availably of Alejandro Balde and Sergi Roberto are also under the cloud for this fixture and it would not be surprising if Barcelona decide to give the duo some more time to recover.

Benfica vs Barcelona probable XI:

Benfica Probable Starting Line-up: Odysseas Vlachodimos; Jan Vertonghen, Lucas Verissimo, Nicolas Otamendi; Gilberto, Alejandro Grimaldi, Joao Mario, Julian Weigl; Rafa, Darwin Nunez, Roman Yaremchuk

Barcelona Probable Starting Line-up: Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi; Memphis Depay, Philippe Coutinho, Luuk de Jong

What time will Benfica vs Barcelona match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Benfica vs Barcelona will be played on Thursday, September 30 at Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal.

What TV channel will show Benfica vs Barcelona match?

The Benfica vs Barcelona UEFA match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Six SD and Sony Six HD.

How can I live stream Benfica vs Barcelona fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Benfica vs Barcelona match on the SonyLIV app.

