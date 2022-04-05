UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Benfica vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming- When and Where to Watch

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will travel to Estadio da Luz on Wednesday to take on Benfica in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final fixture.

The Premier League side sunk Italian giants Inter Milan 2-1 in the last-16 round of the competition to reach this stage. Meanwhile, Nelson Verissimo’s men registered a 3-2 win over Ajax over two legs in R16.

The UEFA Champions League match between Benfica and Liverpool is slated to begin at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Benfica vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Haris Seferovic has recovered from his injury as he was used as a substitute on Friday night during their clash against Braga. Adel Taarabt has nursed his adductor problem and will be raring to go.

Striker Rodrigo Pinho will not be available for this fixture. Lucas Verissimo is another long-term absentee as he recovers from his ruptured cruciate ligament.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has recovered from his hamstring issue as he was benched against Watford and will be ready for a comeback against Benfica. Curtis Jones and Joel Matip are also expected to feature here after recovering from their minor ankle and head knocks respectively. Naby Keita has also nursed his knee injury.

Benfica vs Liverpool probable XI:

Benfica Predicted Starting XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Mario, Weigl, Everton; Nunez, Yaremchuk

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Jota, Mane, Diaz

What time will Benfica vs Liverpool match kick off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Benfica vs Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, April 6, at Estádio da Luz.

What TV channel will show Benfica vs Liverpool match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Benfica vs Liverpool.

How can I live stream Benfica vs Liverpool fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Benfica vs Liverpool match on the SonyLIV app.

