UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Borussia Dortmund will travel to Turkey for their first Group match in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 against Besiktas on Wednesday, September 15. Besiktas qualified for the European championship after winning the Super Lig title last season. At the moment, they are leading the table of the Turkish top-flight with four victories in their kitty.

On the other hand, the German team will look to build on their last year’s performance when they reached the quarter-finals of UCL. Under the guidance of former Borussia Monchengladbach boss Marco Rose, Dortmund is looking more dangerous than ever this year. They are coming into this game on the back of an impressive performance in their domestic league, winning three out of their opening four games.

The match between Besiktas and Borussia Dortmund will kick off at 10:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund: Team News, Injury Update

Besiktas will miss the services of their experienced defender Domagoj Vida and attacker Alex Teixeira as they were forced off from the ground in their 3-0 win over Yeni Malatyaspor in their previous outing. The duo of Ajdin Hasic and Umut Meras will also be on the sideline for this fixture. Salih Ucan missed Besiktas last game due to his suspension but he can start in this game in place of Teixeira. Michy Batshuayi and Miralem Pjanic are also expected to start for the Turkish side.

The Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also facing several selection dilemmas going into this game. Three crucial players of Dortmund Dan-Axel Zagadou, Emre Can and Giovanni Reyna are not available for the fixture. The place of Thorgan Hazard and Nico Schulz in Dortmund’s starting XI are also doubtful.

Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund probable XI:

Besiktas Predicted Starting Lineup: Ersin Destanoglu; Valentin Rosier, Necip Uysal, Welinton, Burak Yilmaz; Josef, Miralem Pjanic; Rachid Ghezzal, Ucan, Georges-Kévin Nkoudou; Michy Batshuayi

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Axel Witsel, Jude Bellingham; Erling Haaland, Julian Brandt, Marco Reus

What time will Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund will be played on Wednesday, September 15 at the Vodafone Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

What TV channel will show Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund match?

The Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How can I live stream Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Besiktas vs Borussia Dortmund match on the SonyLIV app.

