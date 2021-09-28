UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The German powerhouse Borussia Dortmund are set to welcome Portugal’s Sporting CP at Signal Iduna Park for their second Group match in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) on Wednesday, September 29. Borussia Dortmund started their UCL campaign with a 2-1 win over Turkish team Besiktas 2-1 in an away game.

Sporting CP, meanwhile, had a rather disappointing start in UCL as they were completely outdone by Ajaz on matchday 1. Sporting CP lost their tournament opener 5-1 on home soil and they will look to open their account on the table via this fixture.

The match between Borussia Dortmund and Sporting CP will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP: Team News, Injury Update

Borussia Dortmund will head into this fixture on the back of lengthy injury concerns. The Black and Yellows will miss the services of Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Schmelzer, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Steffen Tigges, Julian Brandt, Mateu Morey and Emre Can tonight as all of them have been sidelined with injury. The availability of Dortmund’s star striker Erling Braut Haaland is also under the cloud as he missed their previous game due to a muscular injury.

On the other hand, the Portuguese team will not be able to rely upon the service of Pedro Goncalves and Goncalo Inacio. Both Goncalves and Inacio have been ruled out from this game due to injuries.

Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP probable XIs

Borussia Dortmund Probable Starting Line-up: Gregor Kobel; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel; Marco Reus, Donyell Malen, Yousouffa Moukoko

Sporting CP Probable Starting Line-up: Antonio Adan (GK); Zouhair Feddal, Sebastian Coates, Luis Neto; Ruben Vinagre, Matheus Nunes, Joao Palhinha, Pedro Porro; Nuno Santos, Paulinho, Pablo Sarabia

What time will Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP will be played on Wednesday, September 29 at the Signal Iduna Park.

What TV channel will show Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP UEFA match in India.

How can I live stream Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Borussia Dortmund vs Sporting CP match on the SonyLIV app.

