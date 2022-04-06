UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

It’s a blockbuster clash in the UEFA Champions League this week as Chelsea play Real Madrid in the quarterfinals. The first leg of the last-8 tie between the two sides will take place on Thursday at Stamford Bridge. The Spanish powerhouse reached the quarters of the premier European competition after sinking a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain squad in the last round while Thomas Tuchel’s men defeated Ligue 1 champions Lille.

The UEFA Champions League match between Chelsea and Real Madrid is slated to begin at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Chelsea are expected to have most key players at its disposal for this tie with a few exceptions. Callum Hudson-Odoi is struggling with a back problem while Ben Chilwell is a long-term absentee. Christian Pulisic will compete for a spot in the starting XI alongside Timo Werner after returning from international duty. Reece James is fit and is expected to start against the Spanish outfit.

For Real, former Chelsea star Eden Hazard will miss the reunion with his former club over a fibular plate operation. The duo of Luka Jovic and Isco will also be absent from this fixture. Dani Carvajal could return to starting XI in midweek in place of Lucas Vazquez at the backline.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Chelsea Predicted Starting XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Pulisic

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Junior

What time will Chelsea vs Real Madrid match kick off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Chelsea vs Real Madrid will be played on Thursday, April 7, at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show Chelsea vs Real Madrid match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Chelsea vs Real Madrid.

How can I live stream Chelsea vs Real Madrid fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Chelsea vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLIV app.

