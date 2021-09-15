UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) resume their quest for the elusive UEFA Champions League title when they lock horns with Club Brugge on Thursday, September 16. The match will be hosted at the Jan Breydelstadion, in Bruges, Belgium.

PSG’s Champions League opener could mark the very first time that the trio of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar start together for the French club. Manager Mauricio Pochettino will be eyeing to replicate the Ligue 1 dominance in the European tournament as well. PSG registered their fifth successive win in Ligue 1 after they thrashed Clermont Foot 4-0 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the hosts head into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Alexander Blessin’s Oostende in the Belgian Pro League. Noa Lang and a second-half goal from Hans Vanaken ensured victory for Philippe Clement’s side. However, it will be a Herculean task to contain the French powerhouse. Also, history is against the Belgian side, as Club Brugge suffered a 0-5 thrashing when they hosted PSG last season.

The match between Club Brugge and Paris Saint-Germain will commence at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Philippe Clement is likely to be without Jose Izquierdo, who is nursing an injury. Other than that, there are no known issues and he is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Pochettino will miss the services of Layvin Kurzawa, Sergio Ramos and Janos Bernat, the trio are still recovering from injuries.Additionally, there are doubts over the availability of Colin Dagba, Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Verratti as well. Meanwhile, winger Angel Di Maria remains suspended for this fixture.

Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Club Brugge Probable Starting Line-up: Simon Mignolet, Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Stanley Nsoki, Eduard Sobol, Ruud Vormer, Eder Alvarez Balanta, Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere, Bas Dost, Noa Lang

Paris Saint-Germain Probable Starting Line-up: Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Danilo Pereira, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

What time will the Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain will be played on Thursday, September 16 at the Jan Breydelstadion, in Bruges, Belgium. The game is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST.

What TV channel will show the Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Ten 2 HD and Sony Six channels.

How can I live stream the Club Brugge vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app.

