UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Dynamo Kyiv will lock horns with Bayern Munich in Group E on Tuesday as the UEFA Champions League group stage is nearing its end.

Coming into this match, Dynamo Kyiv are without a win in all their European assignments so far. It is no surprise that they are bottom of the group and they have just one point and are without any goal this season.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, have already qualified to the knockout stage after they defeated Benfica 5-2 in their last game. This was their fourth successive win in the tournament. Bayern just need to avoid a defeat if they have to finish as leaders of the group.

The game between Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich will commence at 11:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich: Team News, Injury Update

Dynamo Kyiv have a number of injury concerns and this should only complicate their chances of staying competitive. Denys Popov, Ibrahim Kargbo, Artem Besedin and Vladyslav Supriaga are all injured ahead of this match.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, will not be able to avail the services of Sven Ulreich, who remains on the treatment table. Apart from him, there are doubts over the availability of Josip Stanisic and Niklas Sule.

Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich probable XI:

Dynamo Kyiv: Georgiy Bushcan; Oleksandr Karavaev, Artem Shabanov, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Tomasz Kedziora; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko; Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Viktor Tsygankov, Carlos de Pena; Ilia Shkurin

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernandez, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski

What time will the Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich match kick-off?

The match between Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich will be played on Tuesday, November 21, at NSC Olimpiyskiy. The game will kick off at 11:15 PM IST.

What TV channel will show the Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich match?

The Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How can I live stream the Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern Munich fixture?

The fans can also catch the live-action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

