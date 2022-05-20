UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Final Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona Women will face Lyon Women in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, hoping to defend their European title. Meanwhile, Lyon Women will attempt to capture their eighth title this weekend by overcoming the Barca test.

Lyon confirmed their spot in the all-important final by humiliating their domestic rivals Paris Saint-Germain during the semi-finals (5-3 on aggregate) round of the tournament, while Barcelona overcame Wolfsburg by the same margin to book their place in the summit clash.

The UEFA Champions League match between Barcelona Women and Lyon Women is slated to begin at 10:30 pm (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women: Team News, Injury Update

After nursing an injury, Lieke Martens came in as a substitute in Barcelona’s 2-1 triumph over Atletico Madrid, and the 21-year-old will try to make the final roster for the encounter. However, she is extremely unlikely to be picked for the starting XI. Mariona Caldentey has started the previous five games for Barcelona after returning from a lengthy injury layoff, and she could start again here. Alexia Putellas, the 2021 Ballon d’Or winner, will spearhead Barcelona’s assault. She is the tournament’s leading goal-scorer with 10 goals and will enter this game hoping to add to her total.

Meanwhile, Lyon will be without Dzsenifer Marozsan, who is still recovering from an injury. Damaris Egurrola returned to Lyon’s lineup earlier this month in their 2-0 win over Paris FC and might play here as well. Catarina Macario and Ada Hegerberg are the major goal threats for the French side, as the two have already shared 12 UCL goals this season and will try to maintain their bidding partnership here.

Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women possible starting lineup:

Barcelona Women Predicted Starting XI: Panos; Torrejon, Paredes, Leon, Rolfo; Bonmati, Guijarro, Putellas; Hansen, Caldentey, Hermoso

Lyon Women Predicted Starting XI: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Mbock, Bacha; Henry, Egurrola, Horan; Cascarino, Macario; Hegerberg

What time will Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women match kick off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final match between Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women will be played on Saturday, May 21, at Allianz Stadium.

What TV channel will show Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women match?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final match between Barcelona Women and Lyon Women will not be televised in India.

How can I live stream Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women fixture?

The live streaming of the Barcelona Women vs Lyon Women match will be available on Dazn.

