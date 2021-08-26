UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage Draw, Teams, Format, Time in IST – All You Need to Know

After top leagues across Europe kick started the 2021-22 football season, it is now time for the draws of the most prestigious UEFA Champions League group stage draw to get underway. The draw for the group stage of the upcoming season has been scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 26 in Istanbul, Turkey. The new UCL season will also welcome fans back in the stands, who will be waiting to see who their favourite club/s will be facing in the coming months.

Defending champions Chelsea are among the teams waiting to find out who will they be up against in the group stage. While the Blues will vie for a successive title, they will have some tough competition from fellow Premier League clubs Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United. Meanwhile Spain have five qualifiers, four through their finish in La Liga. Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain after the signing of Lionel Messi and Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich are among the top contenders.

Teams/clubs qualified for UEFA Champions League 2021-22 group stage draw?

A total of 26 qualified for the UCL 2021-22 group stage automatically, while six more sides progressed via the play-offs. Here are the teams:

ENGLAND: Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea

SPAIN: Atlético, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Sevilla, Villarreal

ITALY: Inter Milan, AC Milan, Atalanta, Juventus

GERMANY: Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund, Wolfsburg

FRANCE: LOSC, Paris

PORTUGAL: Sporting CP, Porto, Benfica

NEDERLANDS: Ajax

RUSSIA: Zenit

AUSTRIA: Salzburg

BELGIUM: Club Brugge

UKRAINE: Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk

TURKEY: Beşiktaş

SWITZERLAND: Young Boys

SWEDEN: Malmö

MOLDOVA: Sheriff

Three more teams/clubs will join the above mentioned sides via play-offs to complete the 32-team roster for the group stage.

Which team is placed where?

The participating teams have been split into eight groups of four seeding pots. Based on seedings and with no two teams/clubs from the same country allowed to clash at this stage. Here are the details:

Pot 1: Chelsea, Villarreal, Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Lille OSC and Sporting CP

Pot 2: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool, Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund

Pot 3: Porto, Ajax, RB Leipzig, Atalanta, Zenit Saint Petersburg, Benfica, Shakhtar Donetsk

Pot 4: Besiktas, Dynamo Kyiv, Club Brugge, Young Boys, AC Milan, Wolfsburg, Malmö, Sheriff Tiraspol

When will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The group stage draw will be held at 9:30 PM IST on Thursday, August 26.

Where will the UCL 2021-22 group stage draw take place?

The UCL 2021-22 group stage draw will take place in Turkey’ largest city Istanbul.

When will the group matches take place?

The upcoming group stage draws will kick off on September 14 and will run for a total of six weeks. The full fixture list for the group stage will be shared following the draw. Here are the details:

Matchday 1: September 14-15, 2021 Matchday 2: September 28-29, 2021 28/29 September Matchday 3: October 19-20, 2021 Matchday 4: November 2-3, 2021 Matchday 5: November 23-24, 2021 Matchday 6: December 7-8, 2021

How to watch the group stage draw games live?

Football enthusiasts can watch the UCL 2021-22 group stage draw fixtures live draw on UEFA’s official website (https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here