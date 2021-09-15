UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The UEFA Champions League opening round has some big footballing names locking horns and one of the clashes witnesses Inter Milan host Real Madrid at the San Siro Stadium on September 16, from 12:30 AM IST onwards. Both clubs are in fine form and have commenced the new season with wins in their respective leagues and will be eager to start the UCL campaign on a winning note. The Serie A defending champions take on Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid in the Group D round one clash which promises to be an absolute thriller. Two clubs with great history clash in the renowned San Siro stadium and fans here can check details as to When, Where and How to watch the Inter Milan vs Real Madrid UCL match live streaming online and TV Telecast.

UEFA Champions League Inter Milan vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

For Inter Milan, Simeone Inzaghi will aim to form an attacking line-up which can see Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez return to the starting XI. Ivan Perisic and Hakan Calhanoglu will also be present in the XI along with Edin Dzeko up front.

Real Madrid may stick with the same XI which thrashed Celta Vigo 5-2. With Eden Hazard fit as a fiddle, the Belgian could be the game changer for Madrid. Toni Kroos is still unfit and may not return to the squad for a while. Marcelo could be starting in place of Gutierrez however, the latter had a brilliant show in the clash against Vigo and may start in the XI in place of the veteran.

Inter Milan vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic (GK), Federico Dimarco, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Ivan Perisic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Daniel Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Miguel Gutierrez, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior

What time is the UEFA Champions League Inter Milan vs Real Madrid kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST at San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Inter Milan vs Real Madrid match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Inter Milan vs Real Madrid fixture?

The match between Inter Milan and Real Madrid will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

