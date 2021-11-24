UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Inter Milan will square off against Shakhtar Donetsk at the San Siro Stadium on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League. The hosts will head into this fixture after a hard-fought 3-2 win over Napoli in their domestic league over the weekend. The visitors, meanwhile, defeated FC Rukh Vynnyky 2-0 in their most recent match in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Inter Milan are currently occupying second place in Group D with seven points from four games and a win in today’s fixture will further solidify their chances to reach the knockout round. Shakhtar, on the other hand, are placed at the last spot with just one point under their name from four games.

The UCL match between Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk will take place on Wednesday and it is slated to begin at 11:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk: Team News, Injury Update

Inter Milan’s Chilean striker Alexis Sanchez and Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij have been ruled out from this game with injuries. Inter’s Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen is also sidelined with a heart problem, which he suffered during the 2020 UEFA European Championship.

Shakhtar Donetsk will not be able to rely upon the services of their three main players in Yevhen Konoplyanka, Lassina Traore and Junior Moraes. The three have been sidelined from this game due to their respective injuries.

Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk probable XI:

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK); Milan Skriniar, Andrea Ranocchia, Federico Dimarco; Ivan Perisic, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Matteo Darmian; Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Shakhtar Donetsk Possible Starting Line-up: Anatolii Trubin (GK); Ismaily, Valeriy Bonda, Nykola Matviienko, Dodo; Maycon, Marcos Antonio; Tete, Mykhailo Mudryk, Manor Solomon; Fernando

What time will Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk will be played on Wednesday, November 24, at San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy.

What TV channel will show Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk match?

The Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 2 SD and Sony Ten 2 HD.

How can I live stream Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Inter Milan vs Shakhtar Donetsk match on the SonyLIV app.

