UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Serie A side Juventus will play host to Chelsea on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on matchday 2 for a UEFA Champions League match. Both Juve and Chelsea will head into this fixture with the aim to collect all three points on display.

The Turin giants started their European campaign against Swedish team Malmo with a 3-0 win. On the other hand, Chelsea started their title defence with a 1-0 win over Russian club Zenit.

The match between Juventus and Chelsea will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Juve’s Argentine forward Paulo Dybala will not be available for selection in his fixture as he is still nursing his injury. Other than Dybala, three more players of Juventus –Arthur, Alvaro Morata, and Kaio Jorge – have been sidelines from this fixture with injuries.

Three Chelsea players – Mason Mount, Reece James, and Jorginho – have picked up knocks and they are doubtful for this game. Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic is still recovering from his injury and will not be part of the Chelsea squad this week.

Juventus vs Chelsea probable XI:

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Dejan Kulusevski, Moise Kean

Chelsea Probable Starting Line-up: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic, N’Golo Kante; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku

What time will Juventus vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Juventus vs Chelsea will be played on Thursday, September 30 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

What TV channel will show Juventus vs Chelsea match?

The Juventus vs Chelsea UEFA match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How can I live stream Juventus vs Chelsea fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Juventus vs Chelsea match on the SonyLIV app.

