UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Zenit LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Juventus comfortably sitting at the top of the points table for group H will look to solidify their position even further by beating Zenit St. Petersberg for the second time. Zenit will try to avenge their loss when Juventus had come to theirhome turf. It is a must-win game for Zent St. Petersberg, which is at 3rd position in the points table of Group H of the UEFA Champions League and needs to win this match to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

The match between Juventus and Zenit will kick off at 1:30 am (IST) on Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Zenit: Team News, Injury Update

Mattia De Sciglio is reported to miss this game for Juventus due to his injury. Moise Kean is also doubtful for the game.

Magomed Ozdoev and Douglas Santos will miss the game for Zenit due to their respective injuries. Malcom too is doubtful for the game.

Juventus vs Zenit probable XI:

Juventus Probable Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Alex Sandro, Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala Alvaro Morata

Zenit Probable Starting Line-up: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Dmitri Chistyakov, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Aleksei Sutormin, Wilmar Barrios, Wendell, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Claudinho, Andrey Mostovoy, Artem Dzyuba

What time is the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Zenit kick-off?

The match between Juventus and Zenit is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 3, at 1:30 am (IST) at Juventus Stadium, Turin, Italy.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Zenit match?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Juventus and Zenit will be broadcast on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six HD.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Juventus vs Zenit fixture?

The match between Juventus and Zenit can be live-streamed on Sony Liv and Jio TV App.

