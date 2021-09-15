UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Liverpool vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Once again, two clubs, Liverpool and AC Milan, with great history will collide in the UEFA Champions League. The 2005 and 2007 UCL finals have fondly reminisced whenever the two sides lock horns. Now, in the opening Group B match, Liverpool will roll out the carpets for AC Milan. The UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs AC Milan opener will be played at the Anfield Stadium. Both sides will be eyeing to announce their arrival in style. The UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs AC Milan will kick off at 12:30 am on Thursday, September 16.

Fans here can check the details as to When, Where and How to watch the UCL Liverpool vs AC Milan Live Streaming details and TV Telecast here.

UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs AC Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Liverpool will most likely field their winning XI that played against Leeds United in Premier League. Harvey Elliot has been ruled out after suffering an injury during the match. Elliot had to undergo surgery after he managed to dislocate his left ankle.

As for AC Milan, the visitors, the injury of star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a major concern. The 39-year-old picked an injury after his 2-0 win over Lazio in Serie A.

Liverpool vs AC Milan probable XI:

Liverpool Predicted Starting line-up: Alisson Becker (GK), Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah

AC Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Mike Maignan (GK), Davide Calabria, Alessio Romagnoli, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Alessandro Florenzi, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Ante Rebic

What time is the UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs AC Milan kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:30 AM IST at Anfield Stadium.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs AC Milan match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Liverpool vs AC Milan fixture?

The match between Liverpool and AC Milan will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

