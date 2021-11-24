UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Porto LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Liverpool will play host to Porto on Thursday in their next UEFA Champions League match at Anfield as things get heated in Group B for the round of 16 qualifications. The Reds have confirmed their berth for the knockout round of the European tournament with four back to back victories, including a double over Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid. But Liverpool’s opponents Porto are currently involved in a two-way race with La Liga giants Atlético Madrid for the top-two finish and a loss in this game could have serious consequences for them.

Liverpool are coming into this game after a 4-0 win over Arsenal in Premier League while Porto hammered Feirense 5-1 in the fourth round of Taça de Portugal.

The UCL match between Liverpool and Porto is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Liverpool vs Porto: Team News, Injury Update

There are several absentees and doubtful starters in the Liverpool squad ahead of kick-off. Five players from the Reds’ main squad –Diogo Jota, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Roberto Firmino and Joe Gomez – have been sidelined from this game. Andy Robertson was unfit during the Arsenal game and it is highly unlikely that he will feature in this one. James Milner is out with a hamstring injury. Naby Keita has recovered but he could still be forced to sit out from this game. Divock Origi missed out on the match against the Gunners due to illness and he might not get cleared to feature in this one as well.

There are no injury concerns, suspensions or doubtful starters in Porto’s squad.

Liverpool vs Porto probable XI:

Liverpool Possible Starting Line-up: Alisson; Andrew Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold; Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, Fabinho, Jordan Henderson; Takumi Minanimo, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah

Porto Possible Starting Line-up: Diogo Costa; Zaid Sanusi, Chancel Mbemba, Pepe, Joao Mario; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Jesus Corona; Mehdi Taremi

What time will Liverpool vs Porto match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Liverpool vs Porto will be played on Thursday, November 25 at Anfield.

What TV channel will show Liverpool vs Porto match?

The Liverpool vs Porto UEFA match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD.

How can I live stream Liverpool vs Porto fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Liverpool vs Porto match on the SonyLIV app.

