UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming- When and Where to Watch

After knocking out Manchester United from the Champions League, Atletico Madrid are set to travel to Etihad Stadium on Wednesday to take on Manchester City in the first leg of the quarterfinals.

The Premier League champions reached the quarters after seeing off Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon in their last-16 tie on 5-0 aggregate. Meanwhile, Diego Simeone’s men edged past Manchester United 2-1 to reach the quarters.

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid is slated to begin at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Pep Guardiola will not be able to rely upon the services of Kyle Walker for this game as he will miss this fixture through suspension. Ruben Dias has also been sidelined through a hamstring injury while Cole Palmer will be forced to warm the bench with an ankle injury. John Stones could return to the starting XI.

As for Atletico Madrid, they will be without Yannick Carrasco, who will serve the last of his three-match ban on Wednesday. He will be joined on the bench by Jose Gimenez and Hector Herrera.

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting XI: Ederson; Cancelo, Laporte, Stones, Zinchenko; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Kondogbia, Koke, Lodi; Griezmann, Felix

What time will Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Wednesday, April 6, at Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid.

How can I live stream Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The fans can also catch the live-action of the Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid match on the SonyLIV app.

