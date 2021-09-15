UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester City vs RB Leipzig LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

In their first Group A match in the UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Manchester City will be up against the German team RB Leipzig on Thursday, September 16 (IST) at the Etihad Stadium. Both Man City and RB Leipzig will hope for a winning start to their European campaign as they have been placed in the Death Group and cannot afford any mishaps.

So far, Pep Guardiola’s charges have been on point as it has given him favourable results in the Premier League and he will hope to replicate the same in the UCL when Man City will play host to Leipzig.

On the other hand, RB Leipzig have been inconsistent in the initial stage of the Bundesliga and they are coming into this game after suffering a humiliating 1-4 loss at the hands of Bayern Munich over the weekend. However, they cannot yield a similar result against Man City if they hope to progress further in the European competition.

The match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester City vs RB Leipzig: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester City’s American goal-keeper Zack Steffen will not be available for selection in this game as he is currently in isolation after contracting coronavirus. Meanwhile, Man City’s French left-back Benjamin Mendy is currently in police custody and will not be available for this encounter as Premier League giants have suspended him from their squad.

RB Leipzig will miss the services of Marcel Halstenberg and Marcelo Saracchi as the duo is currently nursing their injuries. Even in the absence of Halstenberg and Saracchi, Jesse Marsch has plenty of talent at his disposal and he will look to get the best out of his team in this fixture.

Manchester City vs RB Leipzig probable XI:

Manchester City Probable Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Kyle Walker; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne; Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Raheem Sterling

RB Leipzig Probable Starting Line-up: Peter Gulacsi; Angelino, Mohamed Simakan, Willi Orban, Lukas Klostermann; Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams; Emil Forsberg, Christopher Nkunku, Dominik Szoboszlai; Andre Silva

What time will Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City vs RB Leipzig will be played on Thursday, September 16 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. The match will begin at 12.30 am.

What TV channel will show Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match?

The Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten SD.

How can I live stream Manchester City vs RB Leipzig fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Manchester City vs RB Leipzig match on the SonyLIV app.

