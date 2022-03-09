UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Manchester City vs Sporting CP LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester City will face Sporting CP on Thursday at Etihad during the second leg of their round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie. The Premier League giants have one foot firmly in the quarterfinals of Europe’s biggest competition, having recorded a resounding 5-0 win during the away leg.

Over the weekend, Pep Guardiola’s side registered a thumping 4-1 win over Manchester United in their derby match on Sunday. Sporting too defeated Arouca 2-0 on the same day in their domestic league match.

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester City and Sporting CP is slated to begin at 1:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Sporting CP: Team News, Injury Update

Ruben Dias is struggling with a hamstring injury and has been sidelined from Thursday’s game. He will be joined by Nathan Ake and Cole Palmer on the bench as these two are also struggling with fitness too. Zack Steffen is suffering from a back issue while Kyle Walker will sit out due to his suspension.

Sporting will be without the services of Matheus Nunes, who has been suspended from this fixture due to an accumulation of yellow cards. The trio of Daniel Braganca, Joao Palhinha and Pote missed Sporting’s game versus Arouca during the previous weekend and are expected to be sidelined here as well.

Manchester City vs Sporting CP probable XI:

Manchester City Possible Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Joao Cancelo, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling

Sporting CP Possible Starting Line-up: Antonio Adan, Goncalo Inacio, Sebastian Coates, Zouhair Feddal, Pedro Porro, Daniel Braganca, Manuel Ugarte, Ruben Vinagre, Pablo Sarabia, Nuno Santos, Islam Slimani

What time will Manchester City vs Sporting CP match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester City vs Sporting CP will be played on Thursday, March 10, at the Etihad Stadium.

What TV channel will show Manchester City vs Sporting CP match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester City vs Sporting CP.

How can I live stream Manchester City vs Sporting CP fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Manchester City vs Sporting CP match on the SonyLIV app.

