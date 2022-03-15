UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Manchester United will be bidding to progress to the next round in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday when they play host to Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford during their home leg tie of last-16. The aforementioned contest between the two teams is delicately poised at 1-1 as the first leg of the R16 ended in a stalemate at Wanda Metropolitano stadium of Madrid.

Both Atletico and United have won their previous contest in their domestic league and will look to carry forward that momentum in this fixture. While the Red Devils defeated Tottenham Hotspur over the weekend in a five-goal thriller, the Spanish team went past Cadiz 2-1.

The UEFA Champions League match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid is slated to begin at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Bruno Fernandes, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay are expected to feature in this game after missing their match versus Tottenham Hotspur. Fernandes missed the game due to illness while McTominay was suffering from a calf problem and Shaw was in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. Mason Greenwood will be again out with club suspension.

As for the visitors, they will be without Yannick Carrasco, who has been sidelined from this game with suspension. Matheus Cunha and Daniel Wass have been sidelined due to injury and the two will be joined at the bench by Sime Vrsaljko and Thomas Lemar. The participation of Mario Hermoso, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Jose Gimenez are doubtful as they are struggling with fitness but they have been named in Atletico’s squad and will travel to Manchester.

Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid probable XI:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Pogba; Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Oblak; Savic, Felipe, Reinildo; Llorente, De Paul, Koke, Herrera, Lodi; Felix, Correa

What time will Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid will be played on Wednesday, March 16, at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid.

How can I live stream Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Manchester United vs Atletico Madrid match on the SonyLIV app.

