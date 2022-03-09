UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Real Madrid will look to overturn a 0-1 deficit on Thursday when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain in the home leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie at the Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe’s goal in the dying minutes at the Parc des Princes last month separates the two teams at the moment as they prepare for yet another blockbuster encounter.

Real and PSG have endured contrasting runs in their domestic league since that fateful night in Paris. While Real have won their last three games on a trot, PSG have lost two of their latest three matches.

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain is slated to begin at 1:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

Casemiro and Ferland Mendy will miss this game due to suspension after picking their third yellow card in the tournament during the away leg. Toni Kroos has been sidelined through a hamstring injury. The good news for Real Madrid is that Federico Valverde has recovered from his flu and should be able to replace Casemiro in the middle. Marcelo’s recovery is another positive for the Madrid giants.

Kylian Mbappe is expected to return after missing PSG’s previous game in Ligue 1 through suspension. Former Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos will miss this fixture with a calf injury. Ander Herrera is battling a muscular problem and according to the reports he has also picked an eye infection.

Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain probable XI:

Real Madrid Predicted Starting XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo; Camavinga, Valverde, Modric; Asensio, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Mendes; Pereira, Gueye, Verratti; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar

What time will Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain will be played on Thursday, March 10, at the Santiago Bernabéu.

What TV channel will show Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain match?

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain.

How can I live stream Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain match on the SonyLIV app.

