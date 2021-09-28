UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga giants Real Madrid will play host to Sheriff Tiraspol at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in their second Group D match of the UFEA Champions League on Wednesday, September 29. Both Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Madrid started the bid to become the European champions on a positive note by registering impressive wins in their respective UCL curtain-raiser. On Wednesday when both teams will be up against each other, they will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Real Madrid are heading into this game after registering a goalless draw against Villarreal in the Spanish league while their opponent are entering this fixture after recording a thumping 7-0 win over FC Dinamo-Auto in their domestic league.

The match between Real Madrid and Sheriff Tiraspol will kick off at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol: Team News, Injury Update

Six crucial members of the Real Madrid squad – Marcelo, Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Dani Ceballos and Gareth Bale – will not take the pitch for this encounter as they are still nursing their respective injuries.

On the other hand, Sheriff Tiraspol will miss the services of their Moldovan midfielder Alexandr Belousov for this fixture. Belousov has been sidelined from this match due to an injury.

Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol probable XIs

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Nacho, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Miguel Gutiérrez; Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Luka Modric; Vinicius Junior, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema

Sheriff Tiraspol Probable Starting Line-up: Giorgos Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Danilo Arboleda, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano; Dimitrios Kolovos, Edmund Addo, Sebastien Thill; Adama Traore, Jasurbek Yakhshiboev, Frank Castañeda

What time will Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol will be played on Wednesday, September 29 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

What TV channel will show Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol match?

The Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol UEFA match will be broadcast in India on Sony Ten 3 SD and Sony Ten 3 HD.

How can I live stream Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Real Madrid vs Sheriff Tiraspol match on the SonyLIV app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here