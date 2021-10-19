UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

La Liga giants Real Madrid will travel to NSK Olimpiyskiy Stadium on Wednesday to take on Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The Galacticos have not been able to record a win in their last three games and will be desperate to end their winless streak against Shakhtar Donetsk. Real Madrid are coming into this game on the back of a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Espanyol in their domestic league. They also did not get a favourable result in their last UCL match as they suffered a 1-2 loss at the hands of debutants Sheriff Tiraspol last month.

On the contrary, Shakhtar Donetsk recorded an emphatic win over Zorya Luhansk in their previous game and will aim to continue their winning match against the Spanish side.

The UCL game between Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid is slated to begin at 12:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid: Team News, Injury Update

Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi will not be able to rely upon the services of Lassina Traore and Junior Moraes. Both Traore and Moraes have been sidelined from today’s fixture due to knee injuries.

The real Madrid squad is coming into this game on the back of a lengthy injury list that includes the likes of Dani Ceballos, Gareth Bale and Marcelo. The likes of Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Mariano Diaz and Marcos Asensio have also been sidelined from tonight’s game as they are still nursing their injuries.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid probable XI:

Shakhtar Donetsk Probable Starting Line-up: Andriy Pyatov; Serhiy Kryvtsov, Vitão, Marlon, Mykola Matviyenko; Maycon, Alan Patrick; Tetê, Dodo, Manor Solomon; Pedrinho

Real Madrid Probable Starting Line-up: Thibaut Courtois; Lucas Vazquez, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho Fernandez, David Alaba; Federico Valverde, Casemiro, Toni Kroos; Vinicius, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo

What time will Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match kick-off?

The UEFA Champions League 2021-22 match between Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday, October 20 at National Sports Complex “Olympiyskiy”.

What TV channel will show Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match?

The Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid UEFA match will be broadcasted in India on Sony Six SD and Sony Six HD.

How can I live stream Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid match on the SonyLIV app.

