UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Sheriff Tiraspol will be seeking revenge against Inter Milan, when they lock horns at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2021-22 Group D match on Thursday. The hosts have performed brilliantly in their debut season, they first defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 in their opening game, before picking up a surprise 2-1 victory over Real Madrid in September. However, the Moldovans winning juggernaut was halted by Inter Milan with a 3-1 at San Siro last month. The home team currently sit at the top Group D standings with six points from three games. They are joint on points with second placed Real Madrid and will be keen to seek revenge and get back to winning ways in this match.

Meanwhile, the Serie A champions have had a rather slow start to their UCL 2021-22 campaign. They lost 1-0 to Real Madrid in their first game before sharing a point in a goalless draw against Shakhtar Donetsk. Inter Milandefeated Sheriff Tiraspol 3-1 at the San Siro last time out and another win on the trot will let them overtake the current Group D leaders. The Serie A club sit third in the group and are three points behind the top two teams.

The game between Sheriff Tiraspol and Inter Milan will commence at 01:30 am (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

Lovro Bizjak remains the only absentee for Sheriff in this game. Meanwhile, the availability of Momo Yansane and Boban Nikolov remains doubtful.

Aside from Christian Eriksen’s inability to play for Inter Milan, Simone Inzaghi has a fully-fit squad at his disposal for this crucial away encounter.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan probable XI:

Sheriff Tiraspol: Giorgos Athanasiadis; Fernando Costanza, Danilo Arboleda, Gustavo Dulanto, Cristiano; Edmund Addo, Sebastien Thill; Adama Traore, Dimitrios Kolovos, Bruno; Frank Castaneda

Inter Milan: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ivan Perisic; Joaquin Correa, Edin Dzeko

What time will the Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan match kick-off?

The match between Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan will be played on Thursday, November 4, at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena, in Tiraspol, Moldova. The game will kick off at 01:30 AM IST.

What TV channel will show the Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan match?

The Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How can I live stream the Sheriff Tiraspol vs Inter Milan fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

