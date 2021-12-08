UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Chelsea will aim to assure themselves of top spot in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Group H with a victory against Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday at the Gazprom Arena. The reigning champions are through to the round of 16, after seeing off Juventus 4-0 last time out, and are level on 12 points with the Italian club at the top of the rankings. The Blues will finish first in the group if they win or draw this fixture.

On the other hand, third-placed Zenit are already bound for the Europa League after a 1-1 draw against Malmo last time out guaranteed their third-place finish in the group. The Russian outfit have four points, a win, a draw and three losses thus far. Sergei Semak’s men only previous meeting against the Blues was their opening Group H game earlier this season, which they lost 1-0 at Stamford Bridge. Their only win in the group was a 4-0 against Malmo in the third match week.

The game between Zenit St Petersburg and Chelsea will commence at 11:15 pm (IST).

UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: Team News, Injury Update

Zenit goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk remains the long time absentee due to a knee surgery. Midfielder Magomed Ozdoev too will miss the home fixture due to an injury niggle. While centre-back Dmitri Chistyakov will serve out his red card suspension, which he received in the draw at Malmo in November.

As for Chelsea, they will be without Ben Chilwell, Trevor Chalobah, N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic due to injuries. Thomas Tuchel may not field Kai Havertz and Marcos Alonso, as the duo were forced off in the defeat at West Ham with respective ankle and back problems.

Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea starting probable XI:

Zenit St Petersburg: Stanislav Kritsyuk, Aleksey Sutormin, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Douglas Santos, Aleksandr Erokhin, Daler Kuzyaev, Claudinho, Malcom, Artem Dzyuba, Serdar Azmoun

Chelsea: Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Reece James; Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech; Romelu Lukaku

What time will the Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea match kick-off?

The match between Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea will be played on Wednesday, December 8, at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The game will commence at 11:15 PM IST.

What TV channel will show the Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea match?

The Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea match will be televised in India on Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD channels.

How can I live stream the Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action of the match on the SonyLIV app and website.

