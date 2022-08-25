CHANGE LANGUAGE
UEFA Champions League 2022/ 2023 Group Stage Draw
1-MIN READ

UEFA Champions League 2022/ 2023 Group Stage Draw

By: Sports Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 25, 2022, 22:48 IST

Istanbul, Turkey

UEFA Champions League (Twitter)

The groups for the UEFA Champions League 2022-2023 have been announced and we are sure to be treated to some scintillating football in the early stages of Europe's elite contest

UEFA Champions League 2022/ 2023 Group Stage Draw:

Group A:

AFC Ajax; Liverpool FC; SSC Napoli; Rangers FC

Group B:

FC Porto; Atletico Madrid; Bayern Leverkusen; Club Brugge

Group C:

Bayern Munich; FC Barcelona; Inter Milan; FC Viktoria Plzen

Group D:

Eintracht Frankfurt; Tottenham Hotspurs; Sporting Club de Portugal; Olympique de Marseille

Group E:

AC Milan; Chelsea FC; RB Salzburg; GNK Dinamo Zagreb

Group F:

Real Madrid; RB Leipzig; FC Shakhtar Donetsk; Celtic FC

Group G:

Manchester City; Sevilla; Borussia Dortmund; Kobenhavn FC

Group H:

PSG; Juventus; Benfica; FC Maccabi Haifa

UEFA Awards:

UEFA Women’s Coach of the year: Sarina Wiegman (England)

UEFA Men’s Coach of the year: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid CF)

UEFA Women’s Player of the year: Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona)

UEFA Men’s Player of the year: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid CF)

first published:August 25, 2022, 22:30 IST
last updated:August 25, 2022, 22:48 IST