UEFA Champions League 2022/ 2023 Group Stage Draw:
Group A:
AFC Ajax; Liverpool FC; SSC Napoli; Rangers FC
Group B:
FC Porto; Atletico Madrid; Bayern Leverkusen; Club Brugge
Group C:
Bayern Munich; FC Barcelona; Inter Milan; FC Viktoria Plzen
Group D:
Eintracht Frankfurt; Tottenham Hotspurs; Sporting Club de Portugal; Olympique de Marseille
Group E:
AC Milan; Chelsea FC; RB Salzburg; GNK Dinamo Zagreb
Group F:
Real Madrid; RB Leipzig; FC Shakhtar Donetsk; Celtic FC
Group G:
Manchester City; Sevilla; Borussia Dortmund; Kobenhavn FC
Group H:
PSG; Juventus; Benfica; FC Maccabi Haifa
UEFA Awards:
UEFA Women’s Coach of the year: Sarina Wiegman (England)
UEFA Men’s Coach of the year: Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid CF)
UEFA Women’s Player of the year: Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona)
UEFA Men’s Player of the year: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid CF)
Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here