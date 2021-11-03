UEFA Champions League AC Milan vs FC Porto LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

AC Milan host FC Porto at the San Siro from 11:15 PM IST onwards on November 3 and the Portuguese side enter the fixture brimming with confidence. Porto will aim to enter and exit San Siro with three points and move to the second spot as it won’t be an easy task for Atletico Madrid to enter Anfield and walk away with a win. Milan, on the other hand, have been handed three losses in three UCL group matches played so far.

Aiming to make the top three and remain in European football, Milan could do some real damage at San Siro and end their poor streak. An exciting clash scheduled and fans here can check all the details as to When, Where and How to watch the AC Milan vs FC Porto UCL clash live streaming online and live TV telecast.

UEFA Champions League AC Milan vs FC Porto: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan have a list of players sidelined due to injury which include the likes of Ante Rebic, Alessandro Plizzari, Alessandro Florenzi and Samuel Castillejo. However, the XI which beat Roma on Sunday are fit and ready, including Ibrahimovic.

Porto on the other hand only have Wendell who is sidelined and is in contention to return, if given the thumbs up by the medical team.

AC Milan vs FC Porto probable XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Tatarusanu (GK), Theo Hernandez, Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Calabria, Tonali, Kessie, Leao, Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

FC Porto Predicted Starting line-up: Costa (GK), Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi, Diaz, Oliveira, Grujic, Otavio, Martinez, Taremi

What time is the UEFA Champions League AC Milan vs FC Porto kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Wednesday at 11:15 PM IST at San Siro.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League AC Milan vs FC Porto match?

The UEFA Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League AC Milan vs FC Porto fixture?

The match between AC Milan and FC Porto will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

