Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
..
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

UEFA Champions League, Ajax vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ajax take on Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UEFA Champions League, Ajax vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Chelsea (Photo Credit: Reuters)

After beating Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League clash on Saturday, Chelsea will travel to Ajax for their next UEFA Champions League 2019-20 third matchday fixture on Wednesday (October 23). In their previous fixture, Ajax crushed Valencia 3-0, whereas Chelsea defeated Lille 2-1. Ajax are currently on top of the group table with 6 points from two games. Meanwhile, Chelsea are second in the standings with three points. The UEFA Champions League Ajax vs Chelsea match will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena.

Terming their fixture against Ajax 'a big test' for the team, Chelsea coach Frank Lampard told the club website, "These two games against Ajax are really big because they're such a strong team ... The movement of the team and the way they play football will be a big test for us."

Chelsea will face the Dutch challenge without Ross Barkley, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's side have no injury concerns to look worried about.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea possible line-up vs Chelsea:

Onana; Dest, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Martinez; Ziyech, Van de Beek, Promes; Tadic

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Ajax possible line-up vs Ajax:

Kepa; James, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 10:25 pm am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 24.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Ajax vs Chelsea will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Ajax vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram