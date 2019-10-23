UEFA Champions League, Ajax vs Chelsea LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Ajax take on Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League clash at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam.
Chelsea (Photo Credit: Reuters)
After beating Newcastle United 1-0 in the Premier League clash on Saturday, Chelsea will travel to Ajax for their next UEFA Champions League 2019-20 third matchday fixture on Wednesday (October 23). In their previous fixture, Ajax crushed Valencia 3-0, whereas Chelsea defeated Lille 2-1. Ajax are currently on top of the group table with 6 points from two games. Meanwhile, Chelsea are second in the standings with three points. The UEFA Champions League Ajax vs Chelsea match will be played at the Johan Cruijff Arena.
Terming their fixture against Ajax 'a big test' for the team, Chelsea coach Frank Lampard told the club website, "These two games against Ajax are really big because they're such a strong team ... The movement of the team and the way they play football will be a big test for us."
Chelsea will face the Dutch challenge without Ross Barkley, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marco van Ginkel. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's side have no injury concerns to look worried about.
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Chelsea possible line-up vs Chelsea:
Onana; Dest, Veltman, Blind, Tagliafico; Alvarez, Martinez; Ziyech, Van de Beek, Promes; Tadic
UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Ajax possible line-up vs Ajax:
Kepa; James, Zouma, Tomori, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Abraham, Hudson-Odoi
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick-off at 10:25 pm am on October 23. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 24.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Ajax vs Chelsea will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Ajax vs Chelsea live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
