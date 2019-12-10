UEFA Champions League, Ajax vs Valencia LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Ajax will face Valencia at the Amsterdam Arena on Tuesday for the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 fixture. Ajax are currently at the top of the Group H table with 10 points, while Valenica and Chelsea sit at the 2nd and 3rd position, respectively, with 8 points each. Chelsea are competing against Lille at the same time to reach the knockout stage of the competition.

For Ajax, a draw is enough to send them to the next round of the competition. They would also qualify if Chelsea lose to Lille in the other match. Ajax have managed to win three of their five-group stage matches this season, losing just one - the thrilling 4-3 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Valencia, on the other hand, need a win over Ajax to cement their position in the next stage of the competition. Valencia have drawn two of their last three games in the competition.

David Neres is out of the Ajax team with a knee injury, while Zakaria Labyad too is unavailable due to a knee problem. Quincy Promes has been ruled out with a muscle issue.

Cristiano Piccini, Goncalo Guedes, Denis Cheryshev and Geoffrey Kondogbia are all missing out the game from Valencia's side, while Jaume Costa and Ezequiel Garay have both returned from injury.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Possible starting line-up for Ajax: Onana; Veltman, Schuurs, Blind, Tagliafico; Van de Beek, Mazraoui; Tadic, Ziyech, Lang; Huntelaar

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Possible starting line-up for Valencia: Domenech; Costa, Garay, Gabriel, Gaya; Soler, Coquelin, Parejo, Torres; Gameiro, Rodrigo

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30AM on December 11. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on December 11.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Ajax vs Valencia will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Ajax vs Valencia live stream will be available on Sony LIV app and sonyliv.com in India for premium users.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.