UEFA Champions League, Atalanta vs Manchester City LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to Italy to face a struggling Atalanta BC on November 7 for their match day four Champions League 2019-20 fixture. Manchester City, who had a great start in Europe this season, will eye to maintain their winning momentum when they take on the Serie A outfit. The Champions League 2019-20 Atalanta vs Manchester City fixture will be played at the Stadio San Siro in Milan, Italy. Atalanta, who have lost all three previous encounters, will be desperate for a win in their home fixture. The Champions League 2019-20 Atalanta vs Manchester City fixture will commence at 1:30AM.

Calling it a great week, City manager Pep Guardiola has said that his side is fully focused on the game. "It's a great week for us because we come to Italy and face Atalanta and then face Liverpool on Sunday. I want to qualify as soon as possible, I am not thinking about rotating. I go game by game," he said.

When asked to share his thoughts on playing at the iconic San Siro stadium, Guardiola said he is excited to see his side play at the venue. "It's a legendary ground in Italy, in Europe and around the world. It is a special place to play football."

On the other hand, Gian Piero Gasperini stressed on 'psychological aspect' that will play a pivotal role for his outfit against City fixture.

Gasperini, who is well aware of the fact that City will try to seal their knockout berth with win over Atalanta, also said, "It's a tight turnaround, but we'll prepare as best we can."

As far as injuries are concerned, City will be without Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko. Apart from these two, Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte will once again miss the game due to injuries.

Apart from Duvan Zapata, Atalanta have a fully-fit squad for their home match.

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Atalanta possible starting line-up vs Manchester City: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Castagne, Freuler, Pasalic, Gosens; Gomez, Ilicic, Muriel

UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Manchester City possible starting line-up vs Atalanta: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Otamendi, Angelino; Fernandinho, Gundogan, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Aguero, Sterling

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick-off at 1:30AM IST on November 7. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25PM slot and six that will start at 1:30AM on November 7.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Atalanta vs Manchester City will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Atalanta vs Manchester City Madrid live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

