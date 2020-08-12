UEFA Champions League Atlanta vs PSG LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atlanta BC will lock horns with the club Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The Champions League 2019-20 Atalanta BC vs Paris Saint-Germain fixture will be played at the Estadio da Luz and is scheduled to start at 12.30 am IST on August 13.

This will be the first competitive game between Atlanta and PSG. PSG have never been triumphant against Italian opposition in the UEFA Champions League, meanwhile Atlanta are the first UEFA Champions League debutant to reach the quarterfinals.

UEFA Champions League Atlanta vs PSG: Team News, Injury Update

PSG will be out on the field today without Angel di Maria, who has been suspended, and Marco Verratti, who is on the treatment table. Kevin Mbappe might be among the absentees as well. Meanwhile, Atlanta are packed with their best XI without injured goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini, who will be replaced by Marco Sportiello.

Atalanta BC possible starting lineup: Sportiello, Toloi, Caldara, Djimsiti, Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens, Gomez, Malinovskiy, Zapata

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting lineup: Navas, Kehrer, Silva, Kimpembe, Bernat, Gueye, Marquinhos, Herrera, Sarabia, Icardi, Neymar

What time is the UEFA Champions League Atlanta vs PSG kick-off?

The Champions League quarterfinal game between Atlanta vs PSG will kick off at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday, August 13 at Estadio da Luz.

What TV channel will show UEFA Champions League Atlanta vs PSG?

Sony will broadcast all UEFA Champions League matches LIVE in India this season. Quarterfinals of Atlanta vs PSG will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Wednesday.

How can I stream it UEFA Champions League Atlanta vs PSG?

UEFA Champions League Atlanta vs PSG match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.