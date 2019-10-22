UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News
Atletico Madrid host Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League at the Wanda Metropolitano.
Atletico Madrid (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Atletico Madrid will welcome Bayer Leverkusen at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday (October 22) in the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20. In their last outing, Diego Simeone's side displayed an all-round performance on the turf as they registered a 2-0 victory against Lokomotiv Moscow. Whereas, Bayer Leverkusen lost to Juventus 0-3. Ahead of their Champions League encounter, injury scare hover the Atletico side. Joao Felix, who suffered an ankle injury during their match with Valencia last Saturday, won't feature in Tuesday's encounter.
Team manager Simeone's has expressed his concern over Felix's injury. "It did not seem much at first, but the doctors say it could be serious," he said. Both, Stefan Savic (muscular problem) and Vitolo (hamstring injury) are expected to be seen on the bench.
On the other hand, Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah and Leon Bailey can make it to playing XI for their upcoming outing.
The UEFA Champions League 2019-20 Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen fixture will commence at 22:25 pm.
Champions League Atletico Madrid line-up vs Bayer Leverkusen: Oblak; Trippier, Gimenez, Hermoso, Lodi; Saul, Koke, Thomas, Lemar; Costa, Morata
Champions League Bayer Leverkusen line-up vs Atletico Madrid: Hradecky; Weiser, Tah, Bender, Wendell; Aranguiz, Baumgartlinger; Bailey, Demirbay, Havertz; Alario
What time is kick-off?
The game will kick-off at 10:30 pm on October 22. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 10.25 pm slot and six that will start at 12:30 am on October 23.
What TV channel is it on?
Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.
How can I stream it?
The Champions League Atletico Madrid vs Bayer Leverkusen live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.
