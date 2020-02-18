UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will face Liverpool early on Wednesday morning as the knockouts of the UEFA Champions League 2019-20 begin. The match will be played at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

The match will commence at 1:30 AM IST.

Liverpool has been in sterling form this season. The runaway leaders of the English Premier League are also the defending champions of the Champions League.

Diego Simeone's Atletico are no pushovers though and Klopp's men will face a stern test. Liverpool's attack against Atletico's organized and compact defence will be a delight for neutrals.

While Liverpool are at the top of the English Premier League standings, Atletico are currently fourth in the La Liga.

In the Champions League, Liverpool topped their group with 13 points while Atletico qualified for the knockouts after emerging as second from its group.

Atletico Madrid possible starting line-up: Oblak, Arias, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi, Vitolo, Koke, Thomas, Saul, Morata and Correa.

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino and Mane.

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Tuesday night at Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Tuesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.

