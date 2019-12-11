UEFA Champions League, Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Atletico Madrid will host Lokomotiv Moscow in a do-or-die UEFA Champions League match on December 12. The UEFA Champions League 2019 fixture Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow will be played at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. Diego Simeone and his men, who have only one victory in their last eight games, need to beat Lokomotiv to seal their round of 16 berth. On the other hand, with three points from five games, Lokomotiv will look for better prospects. In the last game, Atletico lost to Juventus 0-1, whereas Lokomotiv were thrashed by Bayer. The UEFA Champions League 2019 Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow will commence at 1:30 AM.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has recently compared his side's no-frills style to pizza. Speaking on a Spanish radio programme El Larguero, Simeone said, "We shouldn't confuse people, this is what we are. We like pizza, and if you like pizza, you don't eat anything else."

Simeone has a long injury list to look at ahead of the Wednesday's fixture. Most of the first-team players including, Diego Costa, Stefan Savic and Jose Maria Gimenez have been sidelined due to injuries. For Lokomotiv, Joao Mario and Luka Djordjevic won't be featuring in the upcoming game.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Correa, Saul, Thomas, Koke; Felix, Morata

Lokomotiv Moscow possible starting lineup: Guilherme; Ignatyev, Howedes, Corluka, Rybus; Murilo, Krychowiak; Zhemaletdinov, Aleksey Miranchuk, Tugarev; Eder

What time is kick-off?

The game will kick off at 1:30 am on December 12. There are eight Champions League games tonight with two of them in the early 11:25 PM slot and six that will start at 1:30 AM on December 12.

What TV channel is it on?

Sony will show every game from the Champions League LIVE in India this season. Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow will be LIVE on Sony Ten2 SD and HD on Wednesday night.

How can I stream it?

The Champions League Club Atletico Madrid vs Lokomotiv Moscow live stream will be available on Sony LIV app in India for premium users.

