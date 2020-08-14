UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Bayern Munich quarterfinals LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Barcelona will lock horns with Bayern Munich in the upcoming UEFA Champions League 2019-20 quarterfinals on Friday night. The Champions League 2019-20 Barcelona vs Bayern Munich quarterfinals fixture will be played at the Estadio da Luz and is scheduled to start at 12.30 am IST on August 15.

Both the teams have reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the 18th time in their history, with Barcelona setting the record for 13th consecutive year. The teams last faced each other in UEFA Champions League during the 2014-15 semi-finals, where Barca defeated Bayern.

UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Bayern Munich: Team News

Team Barcelona will be playing tonight without Samuel Umtiti who is currently injured. Antoine Griezmann may drop out of the starting side today. For team Bayern, Benjamin Pavard will miss out today due to an ankle injury.

Barcelona possible starting line-up: Ter Stegen, Semedo, Pique, Lenglet, Alba, Roberto, Busquets, Vidal, De Jong, Suarez, Messi

Bayern Munich possible starting line-up: Neuer, Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Thiago, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski

What time is the UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Bayern Munich kick-off?

The Champions League quarterfinal game between Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will kick off at 12:30am IST on Saturday, August 15 at Estadio da Luz.

What TV channel will show the UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match?

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League matches LIVE in India this season. The quarter-finals of UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Bayern Munich will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels on Saturday.

How can I stream the UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Bayern Munich fixture?

UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.